Congresswoman Lawrence visits DCHC to gauge impact and importance of ACA

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, Michigan Representative for the 14th District, recently made a visit to Detroit Community Health Connection (DCHC) to learn first-hand from medical providers, staff, and patients the potential impact of a repeal or replacement of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare as it also known.

The Congresswoman met with DCHC president/CEO Wayne W. Bradley, Sr. and other staff to get a first-hand look at the potential impact of the repeal or replacement of the Affordable Healthcare Care Act.

She recently shared these sentiments about the proposed legislation on the House floor: “Under this bill, 70,000 constituents of mine will lose coverage by 2026, said Congresswoman Lawrence. “One of the pillars of the Affordable Care Act was allowing states, like Michigan, to expand Medicaid coverage to millions of people. “

DCHC is a Federally Qualified Health Center that provides quality healthcare to the insured, underinsured and uninsured in six (6) health centers, all located in the city of Detroit.

“We are an integral part of the community and their ability to access quality healthcare,” said DCHC president/CEO Wayne W. Bradley, Sr. “Adjusting or eliminating medical resources could be potentially devastating. We applaud Congresswoman Lawrence for coming to see and hear first-hand what changes or elimination would mean to this community and those we serve.”

“According to statistics from Healthy Michigan, over 650,000 Michiganders enrolled and gained access to health coverage. In Oakland and Wayne Counties, which I represent, there are over 140,000 individuals enrolled in Healthy Michigan. Under the Republican bill, Michiganders will lose the coverage that they depend on for their long-term needs, “Congresswoman Lawrence added.

Last week, House Speaker Paul Ryan canceled a vote on the GOP bill to replace Obamacare because he did not have enough votes from his own members to pass the legislation.

