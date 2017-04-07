Good times at the prom with good fashion choices at Goodwill

Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit’s Woodhaven Store Hosts Fashion Show

WHAT With prom season upon us, Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit’s Woodhaven store location is making life easier for families – and their finances – with a fashion show hosted by Super Shopper Kam Carman, in which they will showcase this year’s latest prom attire and spring fashions.

WHY Prom season is often stressful for parents trying to afford the perfect dress or tuxedo for their children, along with the other expenses that go along with preparing for the biggest event in high school. High school students will walk the red carpet to help Goodwill showcase the various dress, tuxedo and spring styles available in-store.

Attendees will receive a five dollar voucher at the door for arriving prior to 1:00 p.m. for the show.

WHEN Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE Goodwill Woodhaven at 20080 West Rd. in Woodhaven

CONTACT Amanda Niswonger, for Goodwill Industries

Lambert, Edwards & Associates

ANiswonger@lambert-edwards.com

About Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit

The professionals of Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit are dedicated to assisting local residents to overcome employment challenges and secure meaningful, long-term employment. In the past year of the organization’s rich history, Goodwill Industries has placed nearly 2,000 Wayne, Oakland and Macomb county residents into new jobs and has provided job training, education and placement services to more than 12,000 individuals in the region. Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit has been helping Metro Detroiters become Trained, Trusted and Ready to Work for more than 95 years.

For information, visit http://www.goodwilldetroit.org.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: