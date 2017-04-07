Here’s Uber’s Reaction To A Passenger Who Threatened To Accuse Her Driver Of Rape

As reported yesterday , an argument between an Uber driver and his passenger took a horrible turn and now the passenger is being reprimanded.

A video was uploaded to LiveLeak this week of a woman passenger making insults and yelling threats at her driver. According to New York Post, it supposedly all started when the passenger asked her driver for an iPhone charger. When the driver said he didn’t have one, things escalated. “If I don’t have a charger, politely ask me. I’ll politely tell you, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t have a charger,’” the man said to the rider. “But you start disrespecting me.”

The passenger eventually hurled l insults to the driver like, “go back to your country” and she even threatened, “I’m gonna start screaming out the window that you’re raping me, that you raped me.”

Now, Uber has officially banned the rider for life. “The behavior in this video is abusive and completely unacceptable,” an Uber spokesperson said. “As our community guidelines make clear, this will not be tolerated by anyone who uses Uber…the rider’s account has been banned and Uber is looking into this incident.”

The driver and passenger have yet to be publicly identified. You can watch their disturbing interaction below.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: