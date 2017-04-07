MARTA adds 1,200 additional parking spaces to ease Monday commuter woes

Weekend Single-Tracking Service Makes Way for Rail Maintenance and Wi-Fi Technology Upgrade Ahead of Monday Commute

Anticipating a surge in ridership this Monday, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) announced plans to expand parking lots at five high-traffic stations, adding 1,200 new parking spots.

Chamblee, King Memorial, Brookhaven/Oglethorpe, Kensington and East Point MARTA stations will offer additional parking spaces available for morning commuters. The new spaces will become available at the five station on Monday, April 10, 2017.

“Next week will serve as a clear test as we welcome back many of our regular customers as well as many first-time MARTA riders,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Keith T. Parker. “We look forward to rising to the occasion as we remain committed to providing safe, cost-efficient transportation.”

MARTA Police Department will have an increased presence around the expanded parking lots while reassigned MARTA staff will be at designated locations to assist first-time customers.

“As the Authority continues to make the necessary adjustments to meet the demand of transit service in the coming weeks, we are also increasing our police and security presence to reassure our riders of our commitment to public safety as well as transportation,” Parker said.

The Authority continues to work with businesses and organizations with parking lot availability to further expand capacity to stations throughout the system. MARTA strongly encourages riders to take advantage of ride sharing services, carpool or use designated Kiss/Ride lanes. MARTA buses offer free transfers at rail stations and every vehicle is equipped with a bicycle rack.

Additional updates will be announced as they become available. Customers can visit www.itsmarta.com/parking for real-time MARTA station parking capacity updates, Monday through Friday, 6-10 a.m. for ten of the busiest parking facilities.

SINGLE-TRACKING MAKES WAY FOR RAIL AND TECHNOLOGY UPGRADES

MARTA will deploy single-tracking April 8-9 as the system makes scheduled rail maintenance and technology enhancements. Customers can expect weekend rail service to arrive in 20-24 minute intervals on north and south lines.

“Utilizing single-tracking service allows MARTA to perform periodic maintenance and upkeep to our rail line while also providing an opportunity to upgrade our technology in the process,” said Parker. “MARTA is extremely excited about the advancements we are making to enhance our ridership experience with the addition of Wi-Fi service throughout our rail system.”

ADDITIONAL MARTA PARKING

· Chamblee 75 additional parking spaces

· King Memorial 400 additional parking spaces

· Brookhaven/Oglethorpe 175 additional parking spaces

· Kensington 385 additional parking spaces

· East Point 168 additional parking spaces

UNDERUTILIZED MARTA PARKING LOTS AND DECKS

· Lenox Station Garage

· Lindbergh Center: Garson and City Center Decks

· Lakewood/Ft. McPherson Station: East Lots

· Park and ride lots: Barge Road, Mansell Road, South Fulton (Union City) and Windward Parkway

