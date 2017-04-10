Atlanta Musician Starts Care2 Petition to Revive Rainbow Crosswalks, Make them Permanent

The petition creator says she’d be happy with crosswalks painted pink, blue and white for transgender pride, too

An Atlanta-based musician has started a Care2 petition urging the city to make permanent rainbow crosswalks — or crosswalks painted pink, blue and white, the colors of the transgender pride flag — in time for Pride month in June. Her petition has gathered over 10,000 signatures.

VIEW THE CARE2 PETITION HERE: http://www.thepetitionsite.com/758/581/492/

Atlanta installed rainbow crosswalks at the corner of 10th St. and Piedmont Ave. for Atlanta Pride in October 2015, but they were never meant to be permanent: they faded away after two weeks.

For Care2 petition author Sarah Rose, that’s not good enough — especially when cities like San Francisco taut permanent rainbow crosswalks that welcome and celebrate the LGBTQ community.

“I saw firsthand what those crosswalks meant to Atlanta’s LGBTQ community when they were painted, as well as the disappointment when they were removed,” said Sarah Rose, who is also Care2’s Social Media Coordinator and LGBTQ Issues Advocate. “As a transgender woman and advocate, as well as an Atlanta native, I have seen the power of Atlanta’s queer community, and the return of the pride crosswalks would be a simple but affirming gesture for our city.”

When Atlanta decided to make the 2015 crosswalks impermanent, they cited safety concerns and state regulations for the decision. Mayor Kasim Reed’s office backpedaled on a previous promise to make them permanent.

In 2016, the group that made the temporary crosswalks a reality said it was too pricey to do impermanent installations each year.

“Although the crosswalks did bring tremendous joy to the City during Pride, it came at significant expense,” the group wrote in a Facebook post signed by Robert Sepulveda, Jr., Wes Berry and Jonathan Shapero. “The costs to permit, mobilize, paint, and ‘remove’ the crosswalks well exceeded the cost of doing a permanent installation, a situation we don’t see as the best use of community funds.”

