BREAKING: Two Dead In Murder-Suicide At San Bernardino Elementary School

Two adults have been killed by a gunman who opened fire in a classroom at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, California on Monday at 10:30am in what’s being labeled a murder-suicide.
Two students were also injured in the melee and transferred to the hospital. Chief Jarrod Burguan confirmed the suspect is “down” and there is “no further threat.”
We will keep you updated as more details come in.
RELATED STORIES:
Tulsa Officer Who Killed Terence Crutcher Says Race Had Nothing to Do With Shooting
Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Toya Wright’s Brothers
Suspect In The Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting ID’d As Esteban Santiago-Ruiz
Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
comments – Add Yours