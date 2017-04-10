Congresswoman Maxine Waters receives Lifetime Achievement Award at NAACP’s Annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA, 43rd District) will receive the Detroit Branch NAACP’s James Weldon Johnson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 62nd Annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner. The Dinner will take place on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 5 pm at Cobo Conference and Convention Center in Detroit. In addition to honoring Congresswoman Waters, Jane C. Garcia, Board Chair, Latin American for Social and Economic Development (LASED) will receive the Ida B. Wells Freedom and Justice Award.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) will serve as this year’s Keynote speaker. Additional honorees include Sally Yates, former U.S. Attorney General, who will receive the Mary Church Terrell Freedom and Justice Award; and Great Expectations Awardees — Angelique Peterson-Mayberry, Vice President, Detroit Public Schools Community District School Board and the Eastern Michigan University Black Student Union and NAACP Chapter.

There will also be a special tribute to women performed by the Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner Youth Entertainment Corp. All women attendees to the 62nd Annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner are encouraged to wear white.

“We are excited to honor Congresswoman Waters with the James Weldon Johnson Lifetime Achievement Award,” says Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, President, Detroit Branch NAACP. “Her career of public service has been dedicated to speaking truth to power and we applaud her for not backing down and continuing to be a much needed voice and advocate for all. We are also please to uplift LASED Board Chair Jane Garcia. She remains steadfast and vigilant in working for justice for our Latino brothers and sisters. The place to be on Sunday April 23 is the 62nd Annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner to hear from this powerful line up speakers and awardees committed to freedom and justice.”

Tables, tickets and sponsorships are available. For more information please call (313) 871-2087.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: