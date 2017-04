What: The Detroit Department of Transportation will launch the third phase of their major service changes on April 22, 2017. Starting tomorrow, the department will hold 3 Community meetings where they will present the final changes to the public.

When & Where:

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

5:30pm – 7:00pm

Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center

8431 Rosa Parks Blvd.

Detroit, MI 48206

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

5:30pm – 7:00pm

Campbell Library

8733 Vernor Hwy.

Detroit, MI 48209

Thursday April 13, 2017

5:30pm – 7:00pm

SER Metro-Detroit

9301 Michigan Ave.

Detroit, MI 48210

For more information please contact SuVon Treece at 313-670-1687.