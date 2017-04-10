Dingell, Peterson and Minister’s Alliance hold Town Hall on future of Healthcare

U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-12), State Representative Ronnie Peterson and the Minister’s Alliance of Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Vicinity will hold a town hall on Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. with Marianne Udow-Phillips, executive director of the Center for Healthcare Research and Transformation, to discuss the future of healthcare and what potential changes to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) mean for families in Michigan. The town hall comes as the White House and Republican leadership in the House have signaled their intention to revive efforts to repeal the ACA.

The town hall is free and open to the public. Those wishing to attend may RSVP here.

