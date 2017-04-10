Father And Son Shoot Each Other Over Who Would Walk The Dog

An argument escalated to a tragedy in one Chicago community on Sunday.

In the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side, Donald Johnson, 22, was arguing with his 43-year-old father over who would walk the dog that morning. Eventually, the intensity increased and both family members shot each other at about 8:20 a.m., according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with both victims suffering multiple gunshot wounds

The son was pronounced dead at 9:16 a.m. while his father was listed in critical condition. Authorities recovered two weapons at the scene of the shooting.

There has yet to be news on what the father-son dynamic was like before the fatal event. But we’ll keep you updated on how such a simple responsibility could reach unfortunate heights.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: