Detroit launches new interactive online map to show status of medical marihuana caregiver centers

The City of Detroit has given residents a new tool to track the current status of the more than 280 medical marihuana caregiver centers (MMCC) in the city after voters approved the regulated permitting and licensing of the medicinal substance in November 2012.

The color-coded map at http://www.detroitmi.gov/medicalmarihuana shows a dot for every current and proposed dispensary in the city and whether it has been approved, is in the application process, if it’s open for business, if it has been closed down by the city or has closed down on their own. It also shows the name of the business.

“We continue to receive a lot of community feedback about the number of dispensaries across the city and we are enforcing the ordinance, which we think is fair and equitable,” said David Bell, who is director of the Building Safety, Engineering & Environmental Department (BSEED). “This new website map will allow people to stay up to date on any one of the locations.”

Bell said the website will be updated weekly by 4PM every Monday.

Until City Council passed an ordinance in late 2015, there were no regulations in place governing how many dispensaries could open and where. Those regulations took effect one year ago. At that time, approximately 200 MMCC were operating in the city. Since the city began enforcing the new ordinance last March:

· 281 applications have been received

· 161 shops have been shut down

· 120 are in the application process, 61 of which are allowed to operate in the meantime

· 3 have received full city approval

The federal Drug Free School Zone Act prevents marijuana from being delivered, sold or manufactured within 1,000 feet of a school. State law also factors libraries into the rule. The city’s zoning regulations cover educational institutions and goes beyond that, prohibiting shops from operating near child care centers, arcades and outdoor recreation facilities.

When the process is complete, the city expects that about 50 centers citywide will be allowed to operate.

Report an issue or get application information

The website also allows residents to anonymously report an issue with any location operating as a Medical Marihuana Caregiver Center by filling out an online form. The site also includes complete information on the ordinance and frequently asked questions, as well as information and permit forms for those interested in submitting an application to open a location.

