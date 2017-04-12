Le Crêpe Restaurant to Celebrate One-year Anniversary

Le Crêpe restaurant has plans to celebrate its one-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting and customer appreciation in the heart of downtown Royal Oak Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 5:00 pm.

Anniversaries are a big deal. That’s why Le Crêpe Royal Oak will celebrate its first anniversary in style! Customer appreciation begins with brunch and continues through dinner with $10 specials. Featuring fan favs like The Standby, James Dean, Old Woodward, and Cinnamon Sweet Cheese our sandwich board will be updated throughout the day.

Celebrate with us on our sidewalk patio and enjoy open-air dining, champagne toast, live ice sculpting and crepe spinning to commemorate this milestone. A ribbon cutting with the Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce will commence at 5:00 pm. Le Crêpe is located at 317 S. Washington Ave, Royal Oak; just a stone’s throw from the Royal Oak Music Theater

Le Crêpe’s Parisian décor has gone over big with patrons while its delectable fare and charming staff are the hallmarks of the Royal Oak dining experience.

