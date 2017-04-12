Mississippi Cops Respond to Boosie Badazz’s Claims That They Stole His Jewelry

Facts 👌 hashtag #nobiloxinomore #nobiloxinomore A post shared by Boosie BadAzz (@officialboosieig) on Apr 11, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

Biloxi police are giving their side of the story after rapper accused them of stealing from him. Badazz’s allegations came after he was pepper sprayed by a security guard in a Dillard’s department store and a brawl went down with Badazz’s crew, the security guard, and a police officer. Also, people said to be connected with Badazz reportedly attacked the guard and the officer outside of the store. Following the incident, Badazz and some of his crew were pulled over after they left the mall. Badazz claimed that once the cops left with some of his crew mates arrested, $1 million worth of jewelry was missing. You can watch the rapper’s account below:

Now, according to Biloxi city officials, Badazz’s bling was not stolen, but impounded and nobody came to the station to pick it up. Public Affairs Manager Vincent Creel told TMZ that they found gold jewelry and a stolen gun in the vehicle. The cops gave instructions on how to retrieve the property, but nobody followed through.

According to Creel, someone has now claimed the van and jewelry, but not the stolen gun. Biloxi officials took offense to anyone challenging their “professionalism and integrity.”

Boosie still seems to maintain that their was some funny business going on with the Biloxi police. He argues that the jewelry only resurfaced when his lawyers put pressure on the police. He posted an Instagram video explaining:

And if you still need more clarity on how Boosie feels about the police, you can check out his “F*ck The Police x10” song, which he just promoted on Instagram and released on My Mixtapez.

