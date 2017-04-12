“Not Another Black Movie” To Debut In Detroit

The Detroit double screening of the much-anticipated film from Diesel World Productions and Jay Davis Films, “Not Another Black Movie”, will be held at the historic Marlene Boll Theatre located in Detroit at 1401 Broadway on Friday, April 28th, 2017 at 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm. Doors open at 5:30 pm. The Marlene Boll Theater has an intimate appeal which will bring this hysterical comedy to you in a larger than life presentation.

“Not Another Black Movie” is a spoof of popular black movies such as Soul Food, Tyler Perry’s “Daddy’s Little Girls”, and “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” to name a few. “Not Another Black Movie” is the follow up to the 2015 comedy “Not Another Zombie Movie”, which is available at Walmart, Best Buy, Sears, Amazon Prime, and Barnes & Noble.

Would you go to therapy with crazy family members to collect millions? It wouldn’t be as easy as you think…. When the family matriarch, Big Mama, passes away, her dying wish is to make sure the family she raised address their personal demons. Now, her dysfunctional family must seek unconventional therapy to get a multi-million-dollar inheritance. Chaos ensues as they are forced to deal with old rivalries, volatile marriages, and failed dreams.

Not Another Black Movie stars Damon Williams (Bad Boys of Comedy, Comic View, BET LIVE, The Tom Joyner Morning Show), Janet Hubert (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), Rodney Perry (The Monique Show, Who’s Got Jokes) Jay Davis (Not Another Zombie Movie, Shots Fired), and Leon Rogers (WGCI, Comic View, Bad Boys of Comedy)

‘’Not Another Black Movie is directed by Emmy Award-winning cinema photographer Donte “Diesel” Williams and written by Jay Davis.

