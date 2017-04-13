Punch TV Studios remembers the life of actor and comedian Charlie Murphy who passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017 from his battle with leukemia. Punch TV Studios would like to pay their respects to the family and loved ones of Mr. Murphy and send their condolences.

Eddie Murphy’s older brother, Charlie Murphy, has died at the young age of 57 from leukemia. Murphy was best known for being a writer and cast member on “The Chappelle Show” and for starring in the television series “Power” produced by rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Murphy also served as a writer on his brother’s movies, including “Vampire in Brooklyn” and “Norbit” and was a voiceover actor in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” and the video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Punch TV Studios was particularly interested in working with the legendary comedian because of his amazing comedic timing and reputation for sold out standup performances. The production company will create over 300 new feature films and television shows over the next four year and looked forward to the possibility of including Murphy in these projects.

Punch TV Studios qualified with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through Reg. A of the JOBS Act signed by President Obama and in June of 2016, this media empire launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The production company is the first and only African-American lead company in America currently in the process of an IPO targeted directly towards the urban market and the only company focused on generating thousands of new jobs within the next few yours.

To find out more information or to become a stockholder with Punch TV Studios visit their website at PunchTVStudios.com.

