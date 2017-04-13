Mayor, Detroit health system CEOs announce partnership to employ Detroit residents

Mayor Mike Duggan, along with the CEOs of the three largest health systems in Detroit, DMC, Henry Ford Health System and St. John Providence and training partners Focus: HOPE and Oakland University will announce today at 2 p.m. a unique program that will standardize training for two entry-level health care jobs. All three competing health systems will commit to hire Detroiters from the same training pool.

• Training program an example of the new Detroit at Work initiative announced by Mayor Duggan during his State of the City address

• DMC, Henry Ford Health System & St. John Providence partnered with the city to develop a new healthcare industry training program

• Focus: HOPE and Oakland University School of Nursing Continuing Education selected to provide training to 240 residents over 12 months

WHEN: 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 13, 2017

WHERE: Second Floor 1400 Oakman Blvd, Detroit, MI 48238

WHO: Mayor Mike Duggan, DMC CEO Dr. Tony Tedeschi, Henry Ford Health System President and CEO Wright Lassiter, St. John Providence President and CEO Jean Meyer, Focus: HOPE CEO Jason Lee, Oakland University Associate Dean Gary Moore and other stakeholders

