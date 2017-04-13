Rep. Dingell, AFT President Weingarten to join AROS for lNational ‘Build Schools, Not Walls’ launch

On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten will join the Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools and dozens of public school advocates in launching a national “Build Schools, Not Walls” campaign. The event at Dearborn’s Edsel Ford High School will bring together educators, parents, students and advocates to urge President Donald Trump, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and the American public to focus on what unites us instead of what divides us. In kicking off the “Build Schools, Not Walls” campaign, organizers will insist that instead of banning Muslims at airports and building a wall that will cost taxpayers countless millions, our elected leaders should invest that money in high-quality neighborhood public schools where all children—no matter their race, ethnicity, religion or citizenship status—feel safe, loved and respected and get the education they deserve. The multifaceted campaign, which is being coordinated by AROS, the AFT and the National Education Association, will include a variety of digital, in-person and community actions. A main component of the campaign will be a nationwide day of action to take place on May 1; organizers are estimating that more than 100,000 people at more than 2,000 schools in 200 cities will take part in the day of action. WHAT: “Build Schools, Not Walls” National Campaign Launch WHO: Rep. Debbie Dingell

Randi Weingarten, AFT president

Keron Blair, AROS executive director

Hassan Jaber, ACCESS CEO and executive director

David Hecker, AFT Michigan president

Terrence Martin, Detroit Federation of Teachers executive vice president

Edgar Gomez, 482Forward leader

Christine Sipperley, Dearborn Federation of Teachers president

Michigan parents, students and community members WHERE: Edsel Ford High School, 20601 Rotunda Drive, Dearborn, MI 48124 WHEN: Tuesday, April 18, 9:30 a.m