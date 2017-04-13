Watch Rev. Al Sharpton Bust His Best James Brown Slide

Not bad, Rev. Not bad.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Well, he’s already got the hair—slicked back, in homage to his mentor James Brown, the Godfather of Soul, the hardest working man in show business and the epitome of Black genius.

But Rev. Al Sharpton showed that he got the moves like Brown, too.

Perhaps getting limber for next week’s National Action Network convention, the 62-year-old pundit cut a rug on the set of PoliticsNation, his talk show on MSNBC.

And he did it to a classic James Brown track, “The Big Payback” (you can’t really play with that one cause they keep it in the pocket.)

Alright now.

