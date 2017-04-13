Watch Rev. Al Sharpton Bust His Best James Brown Slide

Well, he’s already got the hair—slicked back, in homage to his mentor James Brown, the Godfather of Soul, the hardest working man in show business and the epitome of Black genius.

But Rev. Al Sharpton showed that he got the moves like Brown, too.

In studio during a break, someone asks if I could still get my James Brown on. Well to be clear…. pic.twitter.com/d5ewxhRn2V — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) April 12, 2017

Perhaps getting limber for next week’s National Action Network convention, the 62-year-old pundit cut a rug on the set of PoliticsNation, his talk show on MSNBC.

And he did it to a classic James Brown track, “The Big Payback” (you can’t really play with that one cause they keep it in the pocket.)

Alright now.

SEE ALSO:

2017 National Action Network Convention Comes To Donald Trump’s Doorstep

James Baldwin’s Personal Papers Acquired By Schomburg Museum

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: