The 3rd annual Detroit Kentucky Derby Day Party will be hosted on the Rooftop at Hockeytown Café in Downtown Detroit on Saturday, May 6 from 4-7:30 pm hosted by The Circle. The annual tradition brings classy women and distinguished gentlemen of all ages together to showcase high fashion with a primary focus on elaborate hats or fascinators while sipping on specialty cocktails such as Mint Juleps.

Admission is free although donations are appreciated and will be collected at the door to benefit the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute. Prizes will be awarded for best-dressed. Limited rooftop VIP reserved seating can be purchased by contacting CircleEventsDetroit@gmail.com or CLICK HERE

This an event you do not want to miss and will be a great opportunity to party with a purpose with hundreds of Detroit’s movers and shakers.



