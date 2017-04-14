6th Annual Detroit Music Awards honors WEMU, Sphinx Organization and Third Power/SRC at The Fillmore

The Detroit Music Awards will celebrate its 26th annual Awards on Friday, May 5 at the Fillmore Detroit by recognizing metro area musicians’ achievements and honoring esteemed music industry veterans for their career work.

Honorees who will receive Distinguished Achievement Awards during the ceremony include Eastern Michigan University public radio station WEMU for 50 years of broadcasting, the Sphinx Organization, celebrating 20 years of supporting diversity in the arts; and Grande Ballroom-era veterans Third Power and SRC. Additional honorees will be named later. Doors open at 6 p.m., and ages 18 and older are welcome to attend.

Detroit artists from a wide variety of musical genres will perform at the event, including: honky-tonk/alt-rockers the Craig Brown Band, the Theatre Bizarre Orchestra, singer/songwriter and American Idol season 13 runner-up Jena Irene Asciutto, power-pop-punk band the Fags, rapper Royce 5’9” featuring VMDP, and honorees Third Power/SRC and the Sphinx Organization.

Since 1992, The Detroit Music Awards Foundation (DMAF) has supported and recognized Detroit’s musical community across a variety of genres and styles. In keeping with their long-standing tradition of celebrating all genres of Detroit music, the DMAs will present over 70 awards across eleven musical categories ranging from rock to rap, country to classical, Americana to electronic. Ballot nominees for 2017 include Jack White, Mike Posner, Iggy Pop, Royce 5’9”, and many more.

The DMAs are similar to the Grammy Awards. Award winners are determined by local musicians and music industry professionals in southeast Michigan, and presented in eleven music genres; Americana, Blues, Jazz, Gospel/Christian, Country, Classical, Rock, Urban, Electronic/Dance, Rap and World Music. The DMAs are the only local music awards in the nation to be presented by a not-for -profit organization. Voting is accomplished entirely via the Internet.

For a list of 2017 nominees and past winners, please visit www.detroitmusicawards.net. 2017 winners will be posted online post-event.

General public tickets start at $25 and are available at the Fillmore box office or at LiveNation.com. VIP tickets and tables are limited and available by contacting Terri Koggenhop: tkoggenhop@gmail.com.

