City of Detroit Deputy Treasurer Debra Pospiech named General Counsel for the Detroit Water and Sewerage

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department recently announced that Debra Pospiech will become its general counsel beginning May 1. Pospiech, who is currently the City of Detroit deputy treasurer for tax will serve as DWSD’s chief legal counsel. She will vacate her current position on April 28. The City of Detroit Office of Treasury will soon identify its next deputy treasurer for tax.

Pospiech previously served the City of Detroit as special assistant to the Deputy Mayor for Economic Policy Carol O’Cleireacain. Prior to returning to city government, she was an associate at the law firm of Morgan & Myers, PLC. Before joining the private sector, Pospiech was chief of policy to City Council President Pro Tem Gary Brown after serving as chief of policy to Councilwoman Sheila Cockrel. Prior to her roles in council offices, she worked in City Council’s Legislative Policy Division.

“Debra Pospiech is an effective leader in city government who was crucial during our transition of city income tax collection to the State of Michigan and improving our internal income tax compliance and audit efforts,” said John W. Hill, chief financial officer for the City of Detroit. “She has helped to set a strong foundation in the Office of the Treasury.”

“Debra Pospiech is a legal mind with a passion for public service, who has worked in both the executive and legislative branches, which will be beneficial to our department,” said Gary Brown, DWSD director. “As we move forward on several DWSD initiatives, as well as address many legacy issues that continue to plague the department, Debra’s expertise and perspective will be essential. She will be a key DWSD leader as we continue our path of transforming this department from a traditional water utility to an anchor institution that helps solve problems in our community.”

Pospiech’s role as DWSD general counsel will include working with its customer service staff to improve bill collection tools for commercial accounts, partnering with the new security team to address water theft, improving the damage claims process, and developing a legal framework for lead service line replacements.

DWSD serves more than 230,000 accounts that includes a residential population of nearly 700,000. DWSD's water network consists of more than 2,700 miles of water main and nearly 3,000 miles of sewer collection piping within the city of Detroit.

