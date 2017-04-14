City of Detroit Offices closed Good Friday

Most City of Detroit offices will be closed on Friday, April 14 in observance of Good Friday. Normal Police, Fire and Water and Sewerage services will be provided. In addition, the Detroit People Mover will be closed from Friday, April 14 – Sunday, April 16 for scheduled maintenance when downtown activity is minimal. Standard operating and business hours will resume on Monday, April 17.

Also, refuse, recycling and bulk items will be collected as normally scheduled. The drop-off locations operated by the Detroit Department of Public Works will be open on Friday.