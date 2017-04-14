Gleaners welcomes new CDO and CFO

Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Hoyle and Linda Markis to the positions of Chief Development Officer and Chief Financial Officer respectively. Most recently, Hoyle was the Vice President of Business Development & Talent Acquisition for technology-based consulting firm GalaxE.Solutions Inc., and Markis was the Chief Financial Specialist for Financial One Accounting, Inc., a company providing accounting and consulting services exclusively to non-profit organizations.

As Gleaners’ new CDO, Hoyle will report directly to Gleaners President Gerry Brisson and work with executive leadership to make strategic decisions that further Gleaners’ mission and work. He will be responsible for assisting with the marketing and communication strategy, as well as leading the nonprofit’s comprehensive philanthropy program.

In her new position as Gleaners’ CFO, Markis will work closely with the president, board of directors and senior leadership to develop and implement successful financial strategies across the organization while adapting Gleaners’ practices to a continually evolving environment. She will oversee the finances, information systems and gift processing for the Detroit-based non-profit.

“I’m excited to have Linda and Ryan join Gleaners’ senior leadership,” said Gleaners President Gerry Brisson. “Linda’s years of public accounting and non-profit finance work will no doubt prove to be extremely valuable to our organization. As a (recent past) member of Gleaners’ board of directors Ryan is fluent in our strategic plan. His proven track record of designing and implementing tactics that establish key strategic relationships and increase resource development mesh perfectly with our mission to significantly reduce food insecurity in southeast Michigan.”

Ryan Hoyle graduated from Rutgers University and currently sits on the Board of Directors of Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit. He served on Gleaners’ board for the past three years, two as the head of the HR subcommittee. Ryan Hoyle has received numerous accolades, most recently as part of Crain’s Detroit Business’ Top 40 Under 40 in 2014.

Linda Markis graduated from the University of Michigan and is a Certified Public Accountant who has practiced public accounting in Michigan, Arizona and Massachusetts before moving into the non-profit industry 21 years ago. She is also a Certified Global Managerial Accountant.

For 40 years, Gleaners Community Food Bank has been “feeding hungry people and nourishing our communities.” Last year, Gleaners distributed more than 38 million pounds of emergency food to over 534 partner schools, soup kitchens, shelters and pantries in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston and Monroe counties. Of every dollar donated, Gleaners uses 95 cents for food and food programs. One dollar provides three meals for a hungry neighbor.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: