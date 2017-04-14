Shinola Introduces The Jackie Robinson Limited Edition Timepiece

Shinola is pleased to introduce the Jackie Robinson Limited Edition Timepiece, the fifth installment in our Great American Series – a collection of limited-edition watches that honors those who helped shape our culture and made a lasting mark on American history.

This year we celebrate Jackie Robinson, the formidable advocate for human rights, entrepreneur, and first African American baseball player to start in the major leagues. “Jackie Robinson’s commitment to equal rights and justice are values that we, as a company, also champion,” said Shinola’s Jacques Panis. “We are inspired by his skill and courage, and are proud to honor his contributions to our country in a meaningful way.”

The 42mm stainless steel chronograph features a midnight blue dial with a date indicator, a brown alligator strap with blue lining, and Shinola’s signature case back with the number 42 in honor of Robinson’s retired uniform number. The watch will be limited to 442 pieces and sold as part of a packaged gift set which includes a mini pennant, customized scorebook, a set of three pins and a four pack of postcards. The set retails for $1,500 and will be available at Shinola.com and in Shinola stores beginning April 15.

Purchase of the Jackie Robinson Limited-Edition watch also includes membership into The Foundry: a private collectors’ club established exclusively for owners of limited-edition Shinola products.

