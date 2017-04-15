Marygrove College hosts EGGstravaganza today

On April 15, Marygrove College will host Marygrove College’s first ever EGGstravaganza. This family friendly event features an egg hunt and a host of other activities that celebrate the character of Detroit youth.



Several non-profits supporting youth will be present at the EGGstravaganza. Pingree Farms, the first ever Agriculture Farm located within the city of Detroit will provide farm animals. Arts& Scraps, a local non-profit will provide youth with an opportunity to “think, create and learn” through creative applications of recyclable materials. Mariner’s Inn whom, through their Residential Youth Program, will lead youth in a healthy body/ healthy mind exercise. Local resident, Samoy Smith, will also lead families in storytelling and book-mark making.

This exciting event will take place on April 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Marygrove College, 8425 W. McNichols.

