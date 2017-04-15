United Airlines Changed Their Policy For Overbooked Flights

Well, who didn’t see this coming?

United Airlines just announced a change in their policy when it comes to overbooked flights. A spokesperson for the airline confirmed to TMZ that United has updated its policy “to make sure crews traveling on our aircraft are booked at least 60 minutes prior to departure. This ensures situations like Flight 3411 never happen again.”

That means if there is a need to displace a passenger from a flight to accommodate a crew member, the decision is made before boarding begins. If not, that crew member will have to wait for the next available flight.

The decision came after viral footage of 69-year old Kentucky doctor David Dao, being strong armed off the fully booked flight after refusing to give up his seat for a crew member, suffering a broken nose. His attorneys confirmed that he will need surgery, and believe Dao has a pretty good case on his hands.

United Airlines isn’t the only airline considering a revision of their fine print. Delta Airlines has given the greenlight to its supervisors to offer a displaced passenger up to $10,000 in compensation. The previous amount has been $1,350.

A United Airlines Senior VP of In-Flight Service confessed in an internal email how wrong the company was in their treatment of Dao. “No one should ever be mistreated this way … The world saw us in a bad moment.”

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

