Be the Voice for a Child’s Hope at Andiamo restaurant

Local celebrities & notable names sing karaoke for a cause

On Thursday, April 27, famous faces and notables names from across metro Detroit will come together to Be The Voice For Child’s Hope, singing karaoke for a cause from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Andiamo Ristorante – Dearborn (21400 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI).

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Ford Motor Company is proud to sponsor the evening and provide a stage for the mission of Childs Hope, a non-profit organization building collaborations and programs that enable children and families to break the cycle of child abuse and neglect.

Child’s Hope is a central voice for the prevention of child abuse and neglect in Out-Wayne County. The non-profit organization focuses on raising awareness of child safety and welfare through countywide programs. It builds collaborations and programs that enable children, families and caregivers to break the cycle of abuse.

In addition to celebrity karaoke performances, Be The Voice guests will enjoy gourmet food Stations and premium beer & wine bar.

Our Star-Studded Vocalists Include:

Tickets can be purchased:

Online at ly/ChildsHopeOnlinePay By Mailing an RSVP form to: Child’s Hope – 22750 Woodward Ave. Suite 304 – Ferndale, MI 48220 Benefactor tickets are $150 (include recognition on event signage and website) General admission tickets are $100.

For more information, visit http://www.childshope.org.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: