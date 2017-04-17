Detroit Deltas to host ‘Jabberwock’ fundraiser to showcase, support local youth in the arts

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Detroit Alumnae Chapter, in partnership with Delta Service Through Detroit Foundation, Inc., presents “Searching for the Stars,” as the 2017 Jabberwock scholarship fundraiser. The talent showcase competition will be held at Martin Luther King High School, 3200 E. Lafayette in Detroit, on Sunday, April 23 at 4:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are $45, which includes a reception before the showcase. They are available by PayPal from, or by contacting: dstdfi@gmail.com.
In recent years, “Jabberwock” proceeds assisted and supported high school graduates who have gone on to study at institutions such as Julliard. This year, the showcase features Isabella and Rebecca Hunter who have been enrolled in dance since they were two years old. Now 16 and 18 years old, they’ve been chosen by world-renowned dance company, Cecchetti USA to represent the United States at the Cecchetti International Classical Ballet Competition in Florence, Italy this August.
“Jabberwock” is one of the sorority’s oldest fundraisers, held by chapters all over the world. The event boasts youth talent from ages 12-18 from metro Detroit. Contestants compete in visual and performing arts. Cash prizes will be awarded to those who place 1st, 2nd and 3rd, separated in three categories; elementary, middle and high school. Additionally, there is a people’s choice award for the same categories.
“Since 1963, this chapter has hosted the annual Jabberwock to raise funds for scholarships while we maintain our organization’s legacy of giving, donating the proceeds to provide scholarships for youth enrolled in the Detroit Public Schools Community District and surrounding communities,” said LaNeice Jones, president of the Detroit Alumnae Chapter.
“An education that includes fine arts, including music, theatre, painting, and dancing promotes creativity and provides a well-rounded curriculum for youth,” said Yvonne Jackson, PhD, Jabberwock 2017 chair. “To date, DAC has donated more than $300,000 in college scholarships through our Jabberwock productions and we remain committed to sowing seeds for the future of the arts.”
Ticket Sales will take place at DSTDFI headquarters located at 24760 West 7 Mile Rd. in Detroit. For more information on Jabberwock 2017 “Searching for the Stars,” log onto www.DetroitDeltas.com.
About DSTDFI was established in 1999. The non-profit organization’s mission is to “improve the quality of life for future generations, and make substantial contributions and investments in our community by way of scholarship programs for the youth, seniors and the homeless.” The foundation supports various community groups with similar missions and provides scholarship funds. Other major fundraisers include the annual golf classic and the Twice Nice Upscale Resale shop. For more information, please go to www.dstdfi.org
About Detroit Deltas are college-educated women who are community leaders, serving in a variety of professions, including education, health care and law. Public service activities include providing homeless shelters with meals; advocating for arts that project the black experience and for the inclusion of black women on cultural boards and entities; work with the annual Art Auction to raise scholarship funds; promoting the academic, mental, and social enrichment of young women in grades 9-12 through Delta Gems; working to Empower Males to Build Opportunities for Developing Independence through the EMBODI programs of college-readiness and mentoring sessions; presenting educational programs that inform and positively affect the community, including record Expungement Fairs, voter registration, health care forums, human trafficking awareness and other political awareness events. In recent years, Detroit Deltas have awarded more than a half-million dollars in scholarship funds. For more information, please go to
About Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a public service organization of college educated women with more than 250,000 members worldwide, committed to the constructive development of its members and to public service with a primary focus on the Black community. The major programs of the Sorority are based on the organization’s Five Point Programmatic Thrust:
*Economic Development
*Educational Development
*International Awareness and Involvement
*Physical and Mental Health
*Political Awareness and Involvement
For more information about Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. please see www.DeltaSigmaTheta.org
