Palmer Woods Jazz in Homes presents Classical pianist Maria Meirelles & Violinist Jannina Norpoth, April 29

Celebrate springtime with Brazilian-born piano virtuoso Maria Meirelles and New York violinist Jannina Barefield Norpoth. Praised for her eloquent style, beautiful tone and brilliant technique, Meirelles has received acclaim throughout the U.S. and Latin America. She is widely known for her mastery of Beethoven’s 32 Piano Sonatas, which she performed from memory at a seven-concert marathon at Carnegie Hall. Norpoth, who grew up in Palmer Woods, performs with the innovative New York-based PQ (PUBLIQuartet), who debuted at Carnegie Hall and are the 2016-17 Quartet-in-Residence at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC. She has performed with PQ at the Detroit Jazz Festival, Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival, and throughout the U.S. She has performed internationally, and debuted as a soloist with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra at age 14.

Repertoire will include Sonata(s) by Prokofiev, a surprise guest to perform a tribute to Duke Ellington’s 118th birthday with Norpoth, and more.

A free educational concert for children will precede the concert from 5-6 pm.

Thank you to our sponsors for the Free Children’s Concert: Be Well Medical Center, City Living Detroit, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, Michigan Chronicle, WRCJ-90.9fm and detroitperforms.org

RESERVE TICKETS: palmerwoodsyouthconcert2017.eventbrite.com or 313-891-2514