Eight metro Detroit area students will showcase their fashion designs in the Threads Fashion Show — an event entirely produced by students at Central Michigan University — on Saturday, April 22.

It might surprise you, but our fashion program leads students to jobs at top brands and more than 90% of grads are placed into industry jobs.

Student designers from the Detroit region include:

Amy Cain of Eastpointe;

Samantha Martin of Bloomfield Hills;

Paige Zubok of Dearborn Heights;

Liset Todd of Southfield;

Tiffany Griffiths of Commerce Township;

Sala White of Southfield;

Dean Myrto of West Bloomfield; and

Arrion Drumgoole of Detroit.

The Threads Fashion Show is the second largest student-run event on campus and nearly 2,000 people are expected to attend. High resolution photos will be available upon request after the show.

Please let me know if you would like to interview any of the students involved or chat with faculty. Additional detail is below my signature.

Threads Fashion Show features student creations and Tim Gunn Q&A

More than 20 student designers and over 100 student models from Central Michigan University will present at the 19th annual THREADS FASHION SHOW at 7 p.m. April 22 at Finch Fieldhouse. This year’s theme is Fashion Expedition.

Nearly 2,000 people are expected to attend the fashion show, which is completely student run. It is the second largest event on campus.

Following the show, Project Runway’s Tim Gunn will host a Question and Answer session from 8 to 9:15 p.m.

Tickets to Threads Fashion Show are available for purchase through Ticket Central at http://cmich.ly/threads17. General admission tickets are $10 and VIP tickets are $50. VIP tickets include a catered reception before the show including a cash bar, priority seating to the event, an official program and a gift bag.

For more details and information about the show or this year’s designers, please visit http://www.threadsfashionshowcmu.com/. For a media pass, contact Natalie Campbell at campb1nb@cmich.edu.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: