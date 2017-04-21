McDonald’s 11th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour comes to Detroit

McDonald’s 11th annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is kicking off in Detroit for a free night of inspiring music, comedic relief and giving. Some of gospel music’s most celebrated artists have teamed up with McDonald’s to deliver messages of hope and joy during this 15-city concert series. The concert will take place at Greater Grace Temple on May 10. Doors open promptly at 6 p.m., and the concert kicks off at 7 p.m.

Gospel superstar and multi-award winner Tye Tribbett is joined on this year’s tour by returning music director and songwriter Donald Lawrence, legendary pastor and singer Bishop Paul S. Morton, gospel crooner Brian Courtney Wilson, songbird Anita Wilson, singing sensation Jekalyn Carr, as well as renowned quartet voice Paul Porter. Christian comedienne Small Fire will again bring the laughter while radio personality and gospel artist Lonnie Hunter resumes hosting duties.

McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is one of the ways the brand is raising the bar and extending directly into the communities it serves and operates in. In addition to providing inspirational performances, the tour also emphasizes the importance of serving and giving back to the community through its support of local Ronald McDonald House Charities Chapters. Throughout the concert, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about RMHC and the important role it plays in keeping families close to their sick child while also providing the care and resources they need, here in their local community – and worldwide. Attendees will also be encouraged to support Ronald McDonald House of Detroit by donating to help local families served by the Charity. Since 2012, the tour has helped raise more than $510,500 for local RMHC Chapters.

“As McDonald’s restaurant owners, we are deeply rooted in communities where we do business,” said Errol Service, McDonald’s restaurant owner. “We are proud that McDonald’s is raising the bar by continuing to serve the metro Detroit community and the Ronald McDonald House of Detroit through Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour.”

The nationwide tour kicks off May 10 and runs through Oct, 21, making stops in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Greensboro, Jackson, Los Angeles, Memphis, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Raleigh, St. Louis and Washington, D.C. This year, the tour’s theme is Unstoppable. Concertgoers will be encouraged to embrace the power of what can happen when they are determined to press forward despite their circumstances. The hope is that everyone leaves with a sense of empowerment.

McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is an extension of the brand’s 365Black platform, an initiative that celebrates the pride, heritage, and achievements of African-Americans year-round. Dr Pepper® also returns as a tour sponsor, showing its appreciation and commitment to the African-American community.

Visit http://www.365Black.com to learn more about the 11th annual tour and McDonald’s 365Black initiative. Follow @365Black on Twitter for tour updates and join the conversation using #365BlackGospel.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: