News
Home > News

Wayne County Treasurer Eric R. Sabree joins Wayne County Executive Evans and Mayor Duggan to announce Interest Rate Reduction Programs


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

WHAT:         Press conference to discuss the impact the interest rate reduction will have on Detroit and Wayne County homeowners behind on their property taxes.

WHEN:         Monday, April 24, 2017

                     10 a.m.

WHERE:       Main Conference Room – Wayne County Treasurer’s Office

                     400 Monroe, 5th floor

                     Detroit, MI 48226

WHO:           Wayne County Treasurer Eric R. Sabree

                     Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans

                     Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

                       

Media Contacts:

MetroRealPR

Mario Morrow at 313-806-0818 or Bruce Babiarz at 248-890-5030

MetroRealPR is the official public relations liaison for the office of the Wayne County Treasurer. We are ready to assist media with any information on taxpayer issues or programs of the Wayne County Treasurer.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
comments – Add Yours


Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now