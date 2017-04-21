Wayne County Treasurer Eric R. Sabree joins Wayne County Executive Evans and Mayor Duggan to announce Interest Rate Reduction Programs

WHAT: Press conference to discuss the impact the interest rate reduction will have on Detroit and Wayne County homeowners behind on their property taxes.
WHEN: Monday, April 24, 2017
10 a.m.
WHERE: Main Conference Room – Wayne County Treasurer’s Office
400 Monroe, 5th floor
Detroit, MI 48226
WHO: Wayne County Treasurer Eric R. Sabree
Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan
Media Contacts:
MetroRealPR
Mario Morrow at 313-806-0818 or Bruce Babiarz at 248-890-5030
