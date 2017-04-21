Wayne County Treasurer Eric R. Sabree joins Wayne County Executive Evans and Mayor Duggan to announce Interest Rate Reduction Programs

WHAT: Press conference to discuss the impact the interest rate reduction will have on Detroit and Wayne County homeowners behind on their property taxes.

WHEN: Monday, April 24, 2017

10 a.m.

WHERE: Main Conference Room – Wayne County Treasurer’s Office

400 Monroe, 5th floor

Detroit, MI 48226

WHO: Wayne County Treasurer Eric R. Sabree

Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

Media Contacts:

MetroRealPR

Mario Morrow at 313-806-0818 or Bruce Babiarz at 248-890-5030

MetroRealPR is the official public relations liaison for the office of the Wayne County Treasurer. We are ready to assist media with any information on taxpayer issues or programs of the Wayne County Treasurer.

