Detroit native Victoria Townsend releases new novel: “A Pleasure Doing Business”

Writer and first-time novelist Victoria Townsend has published a romantic drama where Paige Davis is tangled between two-webs. Davis is an architectural designer working for a large, prestigious African American-owned design firm that her Godfather, Ike Johnson owns. The real drama begins through a chance encounter with Malik Jackson; a handsome new hire that unintentionally stirs the pot and leaves readers wanting more.

“I created the character Paige because she represents so many women in today’s working society,” said the author. “Like so many women today, Davis mixes business with pleasure leaving a trail of risqué’ propositions. The novel is meant to take the reader on an emotional roller coaster of realistic and day-to-day happenings of passion and deceit in the work place.

“A Pleasure Doing Business” has been released in both print and eBook versions. You can purchase both through Amazon, and can purchase the paperback through the author’s website at www.VTButterflybooks.com. The eBook version is will be available through Apple’s iBook store, Barnes & Noble’s Nook Bookstore, Kobo, and all major eBook stores starting June 2017.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: