VISITING ASSISTANT PROFESSORS OF CHEMISTRY OAKLAND UNIVERSITY

The Department of Chemistry at Oakland University invites applications for non-tenure-track full-time Visiting Assistant Professor positions, to begin August 15, 2017, for one academic year. Ph.D. in Chemistry is required and teaching experience desirable. Teaching responsibilities will include lectures of high enrollment introductory courses in the general chemistry, or other courses/laboratories in the area of the candidate’s expertise such as analytical, physical, or organic chemistry.

Upload cover letter, your CV, and arrange for three professional references at: http://jobs.oakland.edu/postings/10559. Review of applications begins May 15, 2017 and will continue until the position is filled.

Oakland University is an EOE institution committed to increasing diversity.

