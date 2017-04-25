Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development (OCED)

is accepting applications for its list of approved housing rehabilitation contractors.

Contractors can obtain information on OCED’s “Housing Rehabilitation” Program

and RSVP for the May 16, 2017 mandatory application meeting at: www.ewashtenaw.org/rehabcontractors

All contractors interested in working with OCED must attend this meeting:

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

1:30pm to 3:00pm

Washtenaw County OCED

415 W. Michigan Avenue

Suite 2200 (2nd Floor)

Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Deadline to RSVP for the meeting is May 9, 2017. Application packets will be distributed to contractors at the meeting. Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises and Section 3 Business Concerns are encouraged to apply.

Only approved contractors may bid on projects through OCED.

For questions, Call Aaron Kraft at 734-544-3019 or email at krafta@ewashtenaw.org

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: