Congresswoman Lawrence on the anniversary of the Flint Water Crisis

The people of Flint continue to suffer from the damaging effects from what should have been a basic right—access to safe drinking water.

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence (MI) joined by Rep. John Conyers (MI) and Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Rep. Cedric Richmond sent a letter to the Trump administration calling for support for the Flint Water Crisis:

“On this three-year anniversary of the Flint Water Crisis, we are sending a letter to President Trump calling for stronger efforts to address the ongoing crisis.

“Failed leadership from President Trump will cause the residents of Flint to suffer even more—the President’s proposed budget would have disastrous impacts on the funding necessary to address their infrastructure needs. The Flint Water Crisis is far from over and requires our continued support. A crisis like this should never happen in America, and we cannot abandon the people of Flint now when they need strong leadership the most.”

