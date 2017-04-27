Caitlyn Jenner Says She Knew O.J. Simpson Did “It”

It seems that former athlete and reality star Caitlyn Jenner has a lot to say these days, especially since she has a new book to promote. Jenner decided to stray from her favorite topic, talking about ex-wife Kris Jenner, and focused on the O.J. Simpson case in a new interview.

As reported by the Washington Post , Jenner discussed the infamous murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman while a guest on Andy Cohen’s radio show. At the time of the murders, Jenner was married to ex-wife Kris, whose ex-husband Robert Kardashian was a member of O.J. Simpson’s legal defense team.

Excerpts from the interview are below:

[On her impression of Simpson]: “[He was] the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a—— in the world of sports I had ever seen.” She added, “I believe he got away with two savage murders.”

[On her take of the murders]: “There was three people at the crime scene — DNA evidence, three people at the crime scene,” referring to Simpson and the two murder victims, his wife and her friend Ron Goldman. “Pick a murderer. How hard is that?”

[On how it impacted Kim and Kourtney]: “The hard part during the criminal trial was that Kourtney and Kim, saw that their dad, who they love and adore — which they should — is on one side and we’re on the other.” She added, “So it was more tough on them than it was on us.”

