Flint Water Crisis continues 3 years later

In the three years since the Flint Water Crisis began, plans to overhaul the city’s crumbling water infrastructure are slow in development. Flint Mayor Dr. Karen Weaver is managing the crisis amid protests from residents demanding answers.

April 25 marked three years since Flint switched its water source to the Flint River. Mayor Weaver has managed to secure emergency government funding but not the disaster-level funding she initially aimed for. Further, the city won a rare victory at the end of March when the state Michigan agreed to a $97 million settlement to make repairs to the water system.

Last week, Weaver held a town hall meeting at a local church to discuss the city’s plan to continue using Detroit’s water system, reports the Flint Journal. Six people were arrested for disturbing the meeting although many of the 100 residents in attendance were able to raise concerns about the safety of Flint’s water going forward.

Weaver’s plan is to continue purchasing water from the Great Lakes Water Authority and establishing a 30-year contract with the service. Weaver hopes that an agreement with the city and the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office and the Great Lakes Water Authority can navigate the approval process.

While the town hall was the only scheduled public meeting so far, Weaver suggested she may host a series of radio town halls. Flint citizens have until May 20 to comment on Weaver’s recommendation to stay with Detroit’s water system.

SOURCE: Flint Journal

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: Little Miss Flint Tells Trump ‘He Is Tearing Families Apart’

Michigan State Proposes $97 Million Flint Water Crisis Deal