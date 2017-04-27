Orchards Children’s Services Celebrates 55th Anniversary at Annual Charity Event

Orchards Children’s Services (OCS) is pleased to announce their annual major fundraising event and invites the public to take part on Saturday, May 6 at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn. This year’s theme, “Champions, Cheers, and 55 Years”, will commemorate Orchards 55th anniversary celebration, will begin at 6 p.m. with a VIP cocktail reception, followed by a strolling dinner at 7:00 p.m., live entertainment and silent auction.

Known as the Gerald L. Levin Champions for Children Signature Event, the evening will bring together major corporate citizens, philanthropic individuals, foundation partners and other friends of Orchards. Ann Marie LaFlamme of WXYZ-TV 7 Action News will serve as mistress of ceremonies.

A major highlight of the evening is honoring Orchards Champions for Children. The champions, who come from varied backgrounds and industries, share a common bond through their participation in philanthropy, volunteerism, and advocacy to improve the lives of abused and neglected children.

This year’s honorees representing four categories, include:

The Detroit Lions, Corporate Award

Joan Binkow, Individual/Advocate Award

The National Recreation Foundation, Commitment to Community

Joseph B. Anderson and Rochelle D. Hurt, MD, Commitment to Community

April Hardacre, Parenting Award

“To most people, a champion implies you defeated your opponent. Orchards Champions are crowned because they refuse to allow children and families to lose,” said President and CEO Michael E. Williams. “A promise is something that is a commitment that you can emotionally depend on. Our ‘Orchards Promise’ is to let the most vulnerable children in our community know that education is a key to a promising future. That is why we have the Promise Scholarship,” said Williams.

Joan Binkow, recipient of the Individual/Advocate Award, recently donated $55,000 to Orchards representing $1,000 for each year that the organization has been in existence. Binkow’s mother was a member of the Detroit Section of the National Council of Jewish Women and one of the original founders of OCS.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to support the organization’s Promise Scholarship fund, which removes financial obstacles and makes it possible for Orchards foster children to attend college. High school seniors connected to Orchards through any one of its programs are nominated by their OCS caseworker to receive the scholarship.

Outcome-based educational programs and support is an important cornerstone of OCS. Ninety-four percent of Orchards children in the Detroit school system graduate from high school and 100 percent of Orchards youth board members attend college. In addition, 100 percent of Orchards Promise Scholars have a 3.0 or higher grade point average at a Michigan university.

Orchards has been actively serving the community since 1962 and uses its resources to address four areas of critical need – foster care, family preservation, adoption and community-based programs and initiatives. Orchards serves the communities of Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Genesee counties. Since 2015, Orchards has managed the entire state of Michigan’s training and support of foster parents through a program called Foster Care Navigator.

Sponsorship opportunities and individual tickets starting at $175 are available online at www.orchards.org.

Individuals interested in adoption or becoming foster parents are encouraged to contact Orchards at (248) 258-0440.

About Orchards Children’s Services

Orchards Children’s Services was established in 1962 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization by the Detroit Section of the National Council of Jewish Women. The founders recognized the need to improve the lives of children. Today, Orchards is a premier child-welfare agency licensed by the State of Michigan. The organization provides services throughout Michigan and has employees in ten counties with offices in Oakland/Wayne; Washtenaw, Genesee and Macomb Counties. For more information, visit ww.orchards.org or call 1-800-433-2655.

