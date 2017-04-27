Palmer Park Art Fair features historic log cabin

The Palmer Park Art Fair’s new poster celebrates the historic Log Cabin as it is renewed, just as the spring art fair celebrates the creative and eclectic spirit of the boutique, al fresco art sale.

The 2017 poster winner created by College for Creative Studies graduate Amy Ferguson shows tulips and blue skies surrounding the log structure built in 1885 for Sen. and Mrs. Thomas Palmer. The limited edition poster’s border shows the historic Log Cabin windows, which are being renovated by the People for Palmer Park. The nonprofit organization brings recreational activities and other enhancements to the park at Woodward Avenue between McNichols and Seven Mile roads.

The art fair will be held May 6 and May 7 around the Log Cabin – just off Merrill Plaisance in the center of Palmer Park. It is produced by Detroit-based Integrity Shows in partnership with the People for Palmer Park.

“The Palmer Park Art Fair is a beautiful kickoff to the summer and the art fair season,” said Mark Loeb, the event organizer and president of Integrity Shows.

The Art Fair, revived four years ago after a 30-year absence, is the first one of the season in Michigan and it focuses on artists – and art buying.

Buy art. Some 70 artists from 19 states will sell their work at this boutique fair. Among them are Detroit favorites Ronald Scarbough and Donald Calloway. Those artist from furthest away is former Detroiter Kenyatta Ray, who is returning from Belgium to participate in this show.

Make art. Hands-on art making projects will give families and individuals a chance to show their creative side. They are being led by the Detroit Institute of Arts, Live Coal Gallery, Doors of Opportunity and Arts & Scraps. Many artists also will demonstrate their art techniques – from blacksmiths to sculptors.

Young artists. Mint Artists Guild returns. This Detroit nonprofit teaches high school visual artists business and career skills, and then they sell paintings, photos and jewelry at art fairs and pop ups. This year, students from St. Clair Shores, Hamtramck and Lincoln Park join the mostly Detroit young artists.

POSTER

Each year Integrity Shows hosts a competition to select an artist for a signed, limited edition fine art poster. Sunshine Artists magazine chose the 2015 Palmer Park Art Fair poster as the best art air poster nationwide. More than 20 artists submitted poster designs.

Amy Ferguson’s poster image was selected by the jury from more than 20 submissions. She graduated in 2015 with a B.F.A. in illustration from the College for Creative Studies in Detroit and now lives in suburban Detroit. This is only her second year of participating in art fairs. Ferguson works primarily in pen and ink and also prints intaglio etchings. Her focus is on images that connect people to old memories or introduce them to new locations.

Pre-order copies are available on the PalmerParkArtFair.com website; posters also will be for sale at the art fair May 6 and 7. There are only 100 copies printed.

SPONSOR

Integrity Shows seeks corporate sponsors for the Palmer Park Art Fair, which draws thousands of visitors each May. Sponsors may also support the People for Palmer Park by helping to underwrite other events in the park including Log Cabin Day in June and the Harvest Festival in the fall. Contact Mark Loeb at mark@integrityshows.com for details. (Log Cabin Day is the first opportunity to go inside and see the renovated stained glass windows and other improvements.)

https://www.patronicity.com/project/light_up_the_cabin__palmer_park#/

http://www.peopleforpalmerpark.org/log-cabin.html

