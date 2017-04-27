Petition demands firing of Grand Rapids police officer who held Black kids at gunpoint

Disturbing body camera footage shows the children, ages 12 to 14, crying and begging for their lives as the cop holds them at gunpoint

A Care2 petition is demanding the firing of a Grand Rapids, Michigan, police officer whose body camera footage shows him holding at gunpoint five Black children, ages 12 to 14, who were walking home from a recreation center after playing basketball. The petition has gathered over 12,600 signatures.

On March 24, a fight had broken out in Grand Rapids and a witness claimed he saw a young man involved in the fight drop a gun. When police later saw the young boys walking home, they held them at gunpoint, claiming they matched the description.

In the video, the boys can be heard crying and wailing: “Can you please put the gun down?” “Don’t shoot me.” “What did we do?” “We are not about to die; we didn’t do nothing.”

The police officer can be heard in the video repeatedly telling the children to calm down while pointing the gun at them. The police then handcuffed the children and put them into the patrol car, despite the fact none of them had a gun.

“It is ridiculous that the cops would come out with guns blazing before they had independently verified a gun was on the scene,” writes Care2 petition author Julie Mastrine.

Many Michigan residents left comments next to their signatures:

“These officers should not be in a position of authority especially with a lethal weapon. They should pay for terrorizing these children.” – Karen S.

“This is a criminal with a badge!” – H.F.

“The actions of the police in this instance (and many others) are reprehensible. Cops are NOT the be all and end all of justice. They should act like what they are: public employees. These particular cops should not be allowed to continue terrifying children. They should be fired.” – Kathlene L.

