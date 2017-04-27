Property is power, believe the hype

Though I seldom subscribe to this school of thought, sometimes reality lives up to the hype. Such is the case with seizing the opportunity to purchase a home or property in Detroit. I predict growth in Detroit’s neighborhoods. The time to act is right now. As winter comes to an end over the next five or six months this an excellent time to take advantage of the market. If you are looking for a new home to live in or an investment property, this is an excellent time to find some great deals.

According to the Detroit Free Press. For the first time in 50 years, renters now outnumber homeowners in Detroit. As of 2015, the latest Census estimates, about 53 percent of Detroiters were renters, not owners. What does this mean? It means tremendous buying opportunities…

African Americans have sent their children to college, built businesses and stabilized neighborhoods through homeownership. However, African Americans have lost faith in the American Dream of Homeownership. My primary goal is to encourage African Americans and Hispanic Community to reconsider their economic outlook. Homeownership represents the best way to build wealth now and into the future. There’s simply no comparison between owning and renting. Ownership builds wealth, families and communities.

I’ve said this many times and I’ll say it again… Now is the best time, in particular for African Americans, and the Hispanic Community to regain the wealth they lost in the Great Depression of 2008. There were more millionaires made during the Great Depression of the 1930’s than any other time in history. The same opportunity presently exists today in Detroit. Investors from all over world recognize this potential for financial growth in Detroit, but the financial benefits should rightfully go to Detroiters whose souls have been invested in the city for years and who are overdue for a return.

Anthony O. Kellum, President of Kellum Capital Group, LLC and Kellum Mortgage, LLC can be reached at 888-4-Kellum (535-568) or anthony@kellummortgage.com Please connect with the expert on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/propertyispower

Anthony O. Kellum has financed and/or played a key role in transactions totaling over $650 million. He is committed to making the American Dream GREAT for everyone. Serving under-privileged families and distressed communities remains his chief focus with the launches of his new “Property is Power” speaking series.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: