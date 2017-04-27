TODAY: Mayor to announce $77 million plan for Wigle Recreation Center site

7-acre mixed use development will bring hundreds of new residential units, including affordable rental units, to the vacant lot

Plan includes one acre of public green space, 8000 square feet of new retail space

WHAT: Mayor Mike Duggan will announce the development team and plans for the former Wigle Recreation Center site, one of the largest city-owned vacant lots. Mayor Duggan will be joined by the development team, Councilmember Raquel Castaneda-Lopez and other stakeholders to announce the project and the developers.

WHEN: 3:15 PM on Thursday, April 27, 2017

WHERE: Second Floor, Delta Prep Academy, 3550 John C Lodge Fwy, Detroit, MI 48201

Parking will be at the back of the school of Brainard. Everyone must enter through the back door off the parking lot.

WHO: Mayor Mike Duggan, Councilmember Raquel Castaneda-Lopez, the Wigle development team, other city stakeholders

