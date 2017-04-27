TODAY: Mayor to announce $77 million plan for Wigle Recreation Center site

- 7-acre mixed use development will bring hundreds of new residential units, including affordable rental units, to the vacant lot
- Plan includes one acre of public green space, 8000 square feet of new retail space
WHAT: Mayor Mike Duggan will announce the development team and plans for the former Wigle Recreation Center site, one of the largest city-owned vacant lots. Mayor Duggan will be joined by the development team, Councilmember Raquel Castaneda-Lopez and other stakeholders to announce the project and the developers.
WHEN: 3:15 PM on Thursday, April 27, 2017
WHERE: Second Floor, Delta Prep Academy, 3550 John C Lodge Fwy, Detroit, MI 48201
Parking will be at the back of the school of Brainard. Everyone must enter through the back door off the parking lot.
WHO: Mayor Mike Duggan, Councilmember Raquel Castaneda-Lopez, the Wigle development team, other city stakeholders
