News Briefs
Home > News Briefs

TODAY: Mayor to announce $77 million plan for Wigle Recreation Center site


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

  • 7-acre mixed use development will bring hundreds of new residential units, including affordable rental units, to the vacant lot
  • Plan includes one acre of public green space, 8000 square feet of new retail space

 

WHAT: Mayor Mike Duggan will announce the development team and plans for the former Wigle Recreation Center site, one of the largest city-owned vacant lots. Mayor Duggan will be joined by the development team, Councilmember Raquel Castaneda-Lopez and other stakeholders to announce the project and the developers.

WHEN: 3:15 PM on Thursday, April 27, 2017

WHERE: Second Floor, Delta Prep Academy, 3550 John C Lodge Fwy, Detroit, MI 48201

Parking will be at the back of the school of Brainard. Everyone must enter through the back door off the parking lot.

WHO: Mayor Mike Duggan, Councilmember Raquel Castaneda-Lopez, the Wigle development team, other city stakeholders

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
comments – Add Yours


Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now