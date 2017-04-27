Wayne County Vice Chair Bell to speak at state leadership forum in East Lansing

Wayne County Commission Vice-Chair Alisha Bell, will be a featured speaker at the 2017 Governing Michigan Leadership Forum to be held May 2 at 9 a.m. at the Kellogg Center, on the grounds of Michigan State University, in East Lansing.

Bell, D-Detroit, will be part of a women’s leadership panel that will also include Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, Pontiac Mayor Deidre Waterman and Heidi Grether, director of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

“There has never been a more important time to attract women to careers in the public sector and I am pleased to be part of such a distinguished panel,” Bell said.

Bell was re-elected to an eighth county commission term last fall and chosen by her fellow commissioners this year to a fourth consecutive term as vice chair.

Bell and other participants will share their accomplishments, describe their personal leadership and management skills and discuss ways to increase the number of women leaders in government and management positions.

The forum will be moderated by Cathilea Robinett, president of e.Republic, a national multimedia organization dedicated to issues facing state and local governments. Governing magazine, an e.Republic publication, is sponsoring the event.

