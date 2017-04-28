Mosaic Youth Theatre presents heartBEAT at Detroit Film Theatre

Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit is proud to present heartBEAT: A Story of Love, Hate and Rhythm May 11 through May 22 at the Detroit Film Theatre inside the Detroit Institute of Arts. The moving and inspirational production intertwines the vibrant languages of theatre and music with the beauty of Spoken Word poetry, contemporary edge of Hip Hop and rhythmic intensity of STEP and percussion to paint a portrait that creatively depicts the complex accounts of the battles between love and hate that young people face every day. The original stage play with original music is a powerfully relevant and inspiring experience for all.

Tickets for all performances of heartBEAT: A Story of Love, Hate and Rhythm can be purchased online at www.mosaicdetroit.org. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 seniors and $15 for students with valid ID. VIP Priority Reserved Seating is available for $35 per ticket. Family 4-Pack and group rates are available – contact. Kristen Clauder 313-872-6910 ext. 4021. Children under 5 not admitted.

Now celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year, Mosaic is an internationally-acclaimed performing arts company and national leader in creative youth development. Mosaic’s all-teen theatre and vocal music performances have toured Africa, Asia, Europe, Canada, the White House, The Kennedy Center, and throughout the U.S. Mosaic has won national awards from the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as two gold and two silver medals at the 2014 World Choir Games in Latvia. Mosaic has also represented the U.S. at the World Festival of Children’s Theatre and has ongoing partnerships with The Public Theater in New York and the Stratford Shakespeare Festival.

Mosaic’s mission is to empower young people to maximize their potential through professional performing arts training and the creation of theatrical and musical art that engages transforms and inspires. In Mosaic’s 23-year history, 95 percent of its youth performers have gone on to college.

Show dates and times:

Thursday, May 11 and May 18 at 10 a.m. (Student matinee performance)

Friday, May 12 and May 19 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 13 and May 20 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 14 and May 21 at 4 p.m.

To learn more about Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit, mosaicdetroit.org or call 313-872-6910.

