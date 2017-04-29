U of M Centennial Celebration honors women grads

A centennial celebration is a very special celebration and on May 6, the

Michigan League will be filled with cheer as the alumni women of the University

of Michigan “Honor the Past and Embrace the Future.” One hundred years of

service to the University is something to celebrate.

When women come together, things happen. When women unite and work

together for one cause, there is a powerful message and a surge of energy.

Women helping women. Women raising funds to provide

financial assistance for other women wishing to begin, or complete, their

education at the University of Michigan. This is a description of only one of the

programs of the University of Michigan Alumnae Council…

then …and now.

One hundred years ago, women came together to discuss how they could make a

difference in the lives of other women. They wanted to give back…to help others

coming behind them. They united for a cause. The original University of

Michigan Club of Detroit (in 1911) excluded women.

This was the impetus for the women of that time to focus on helping these

potential students that wanted to attend a co-educational institution. It all began

with Mrs. William B. Cady, Mrs. John D. MacKay and 48

other female graduates or alumnae. They founded the Detroit Association of

University of Michigan Women (DAUMW), as an alumnae club. It is still active

and thriving. The University of Michigan was originally established in Detroit but

later, with the gift of a large parcel of land in Ann Arbor, the main campus was

established there. Detroit continues to have a satellite office in the city.

The DAUMW was the genesis of the Alumnae Council that would be the umbrella

organization for all of the clubs that would come to continue the vision and

legacy of these women..

In 1917, these pioneering women donated their own money to start a fund for

women. This scholarship money would be used to assist young women who had

been admitted to U of M with the hope that they, and others, would continue

the legacy of giving back. Thus, the University of Michigan Alumnae Council was

formed (1917) and continues today (2017) to work on behalf of women. Millions

of dollars have been awarded to students (male and female) over the past

century.

The Alumnae Council today is formed from all the alumnae clubs found across the state of Michigan.

Today, there are organized clubs in Ann Arbor (2), Birmingham, Detroit, Grand

Rapids, Lansing and Saginaw. The vision continues.

Membership in the Council is open to all – male and female – graduates and non-

graduates, all races, nationalities and all ages. Membership is based on a shared

vision of the goals and programs that support students, faculty, and the

University community. The Council supports women and their interests on

campus.

Partnerships with CEW (Continuing Education for Women), the Michigan League,

Henderson House, the Alumni Association and other auxiliaries are important to

the growth and continuation of the Alumnae Council.

The Alumnae Council has worked continuously to assist the University. An

overview of the work and accomplishments of the Council includes raising

funds in the 1930s to build the Michigan League. Startup funds were raised

to ensure CEW would serve women on campus and a women’s cooperative

residence – Henderson House -was purchased and continues to be supported by

Alumnae Council. It houses 25 women under the supervision of a resident

director. Among other accomplishments, the Council raised substantial

funds to help build the Alumnae Council Education Center at Michigania, a

camp on Walloon Lake (near Boyne Mountain) owned by the University

of Michigan Alumni Association.

The celebration of the Council coincides with the bi-centennial celebration of the

University of Michigan. Everyone is invited to join in the celebration.

Leslie Lazzerin, Centennial Chairperson, says, “We are excited about the

celebration and invite all U of M supporters to attend. Our keynote speaker is

Penny Neer, a superb athlete and speaker who, during her time on campus

earned letters in three different sports, basketball, softball, and discus-throwing.

And, if that wasn’t enough, participated in the Olympics. In addition to her own

accomplishments, she is the mother of the first woman drum major at Michigan.

Neer is a resident of Hillsdale, Michigan who came to the University of Michigan

on a basketball scholarship. She travels the country sharing her story.

Other program participants include Steve Grafton, President and CEO of the

Alumni Assoc.; Xavier Wilson, Director, Michigan League;

Persis Sopariwala, Resident Director of Henderson House; Victoria Lucas, student

– double major in Biomolecular Science and International Studies; and some

surprises.

Join us in the celebration of women at the University as we are “Honoring

the Past and Embracing the Future.”

For more information about the upcoming events, visit our website.

http://clubs.alumni.mich.edu/alumnae

Learn more about the alumnae clubs of women across Michigan and plan to join

one of them.

http:/www.facebook.com/UniversityofMichigan.AlumnaeCouncil

Membership inquiries: chairman@umalumnaecouncil.org

