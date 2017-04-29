U of M Centennial Celebration honors women grads

A centennial celebration is a very special celebration and on May 6, the
Michigan League will be filled with cheer as the alumni women of the University
of Michigan “Honor the Past and Embrace the Future.” One hundred years of
service to the University is something to celebrate.
When women come together, things happen. When women unite and work
together for one cause, there is a powerful message and a surge of energy.
Women helping women. Women raising funds to provide
financial assistance for other women wishing to begin, or complete, their
education at the University of Michigan. This is a description of only one of the
programs of the University of Michigan Alumnae Council…
then …and now.
One hundred years ago, women came together to discuss how they could make a
difference in the lives of other women. They wanted to give back…to help others
coming behind them. They united for a cause. The original University of
Michigan Club of Detroit (in 1911) excluded women.
This was the impetus for the women of that time to focus on helping these
potential students that wanted to attend a co-educational institution. It all began
with Mrs. William B. Cady, Mrs. John D. MacKay and 48
other female graduates or alumnae. They founded the Detroit Association of
University of Michigan Women (DAUMW), as an alumnae club. It is still active
and thriving. The University of Michigan was originally established in Detroit but
later, with the gift of a large parcel of land in Ann Arbor, the main campus was
established there. Detroit continues to have a satellite office in the city.
The DAUMW was the genesis of the Alumnae Council that would be the umbrella
organization for all of the clubs that would come to continue the vision and
legacy of these women..
In 1917, these pioneering women donated their own money to start a fund for
women. This scholarship money would be used to assist young women who had
been admitted to U of M with the hope that they, and others, would continue
the legacy of giving back. Thus, the University of Michigan Alumnae Council was
formed (1917) and continues today (2017) to work on behalf of women. Millions
of dollars have been awarded to students (male and female) over the past
century.
The Alumnae Council today is formed from all the alumnae clubs found across the state of Michigan.
Today, there are organized clubs in Ann Arbor (2), Birmingham, Detroit, Grand
Rapids, Lansing and Saginaw. The vision continues.
Membership in the Council is open to all – male and female – graduates and non-
graduates, all races, nationalities and all ages. Membership is based on a shared
vision of the goals and programs that support students, faculty, and the
University community. The Council supports women and their interests on
campus.
Partnerships with CEW (Continuing Education for Women), the Michigan League,
Henderson House, the Alumni Association and other auxiliaries are important to
the growth and continuation of the Alumnae Council.
The Alumnae Council has worked continuously to assist the University. An
overview of the work and accomplishments of the Council includes raising
funds in the 1930s to build the Michigan League. Startup funds were raised
to ensure CEW would serve women on campus and a women’s cooperative
residence – Henderson House -was purchased and continues to be supported by
Alumnae Council. It houses 25 women under the supervision of a resident
director. Among other accomplishments, the Council raised substantial
funds to help build the Alumnae Council Education Center at Michigania, a
camp on Walloon Lake (near Boyne Mountain) owned by the University
of Michigan Alumni Association.
The celebration of the Council coincides with the bi-centennial celebration of the
University of Michigan. Everyone is invited to join in the celebration.
Leslie Lazzerin, Centennial Chairperson, says, “We are excited about the
celebration and invite all U of M supporters to attend. Our keynote speaker is
Penny Neer, a superb athlete and speaker who, during her time on campus
earned letters in three different sports, basketball, softball, and discus-throwing.
And, if that wasn’t enough, participated in the Olympics. In addition to her own
accomplishments, she is the mother of the first woman drum major at Michigan.
Neer is a resident of Hillsdale, Michigan who came to the University of Michigan
on a basketball scholarship. She travels the country sharing her story.
Other program participants include Steve Grafton, President and CEO of the
Alumni Assoc.; Xavier Wilson, Director, Michigan League;
Persis Sopariwala, Resident Director of Henderson House; Victoria Lucas, student
– double major in Biomolecular Science and International Studies; and some
surprises.
Join us in the celebration of women at the University as we are “Honoring
the Past and Embracing the Future.”
For more information about the upcoming events, visit our website.
http://clubs.alumni.mich.edu/alumnae
Learn more about the alumnae clubs of women across Michigan and plan to join
one of them.
http:/www.facebook.com/UniversityofMichigan.AlumnaeCouncil
Membership inquiries: chairman@umalumnaecouncil.org