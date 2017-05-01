Detroit Head Start recruiting for 30 positions at May 9 Job Fair

Talent Recruitment Campaign Highlights Value of Early Childhood Educators

Attracting and retaining qualified staff, especially teachers, is critical to ensuring that children who attend Head Start receive the foundation they need to be successful in school and life. Presently, Detroit Head Start agencies have more than 30 open positions – nearly 20 of those for various teaching positions as well as direct services, management, program support and administration.

In addition to online recruitment, Detroit Head Start is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, May 9 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater St., Detroit. Required credentials vary by position and agency; however, most teaching positions require an associate or bachelor’s degree in early childhood education or a related field, or at least a Child Development Associate Credential .

“Recruiting and retaining talented teachers in the Head Start program is fundamental to creating a strong developmental track for our children” said Katie Brisson, vice president, program, Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. “Matching the talent with the opportunities is going to advance the Head Start program and children for years to come.”

Qualified candidates can apply online or in-person at the May 9 job fair. Representatives from seven local agencies that provide Head Start throughout the city – Matrix Human Services, Southwest Solutions, Focus: HOPE, Development Centers, United Children and Family, New St. Paul Tabernacle and The Order of the Fishermen – will be onsite to discuss the details of open positions and begin the application process with qualified candidates.

To meet the ongoing need of maintaining a pipeline of qualified educators, Detroit Head Start agencies, with funding from the Head Start Innovation Fund, have launched information online at www.DetroitHeadStart.com/work-with-us for early childhood educators to:

Learn how to get on the Head Start career path

Check out current job postings

Hear from Detroit Head Start educators

The new website pages offer comprehensive information in a central location for early childhood educators and professionals along the employment continuum – from students looking for a career path to qualified educators looking for a job – to learn about the field and connect with Early Head Start and Head Start opportunities in Detroit. The campaign is informed by the Head Start Educator Report, which examined the barriers to becoming an Early Head Start or Head Start educator in the city, and identified opportunities for Detroit to utilize proven national methods and locally generated solutions to build the pool of eligible and qualified Detroit Head Start educators.

Talent recruitment efforts, including the Head Start Educator Report and job fair, are made possible with ongoing funding from the Head Start Innovation Fund. The Innovation Fund is supported by 10 regional and national foundations and is managed by the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.

Head Start funds represent a $65 million investment in the City of Detroit, delivering quality early childhood education programming to more than 5,000 young children, birth to age 5, and their families. There are nearly 100 licensed centers, operated by nine agencies, providing Early Head Start and Head Start throughout the city. Thousands of people are employed in Head Start, including teachers, assistant teachers, management and program support, direct services staff, administration and operations.

Detroit Head Start Job Fair details at http://www.detroitheadstart.com/job-fair/.

Contact:

Nicole de Beaufort, EarlyWorks LLC, 612-353-7895, nicole@earlyworksllc.com

Melissa Vander Laan, EarlyWorks LLC, 248-219-1415, mvl@earlyworksllc.com

