Former NNPA Chairman and Publisher of Atlanta Inquirer, John B. Smith, Sr. mourned my masses

The National Newspaper Publishers Association extends heartfelt, deepest sorrow and condolences to the family of John B. Smith, Sr. As publisher of the Atlanta Inquirer, and as a former Chairman of the NNPA, John B. Smith, Sr. was a respected, strong, effective, compassionate and courageous leader of the Black Press in America for decades.

John B. Smith, Sr. passed on Thursday, April 27, in Atlanta, GA. The legacy of Smith will continue to be cherished and admired by future generations of publishers, journalists and activists.

Funeral arrangements are the following:

Saturday, May 6, at 11:00 AM

The Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel

Morehouse College

830 Westview Drive SW

Atlanta, Georgia 30314

