Fox 2 Detroit News must enjoy humiliating black elected officials. So why is that?

As a body, Detroit City Council has been working to resolve this issue by authorizing and supporting a number of solutions, like Detroit Land Bank policies that incentivize Detroit employees to purchase homes and land, at a discount, within the City of Detroit. In addition, City Council is implementing policies and passing balanced budgets that make all of Detroit a job-friendly, safe city where people want to invest, live and grow their families.

Yet, the hard work done by our elected officials to improve our quality of life is routinely undermined by our local media’s anti-Detroit bias, which has been well documented for generations. Television newsrooms are nearly 80 percent white, according to the Radio and Television News Directors Association. In Detroit this situation creates a fertile breeding ground for biased coverage that seeks to undermine, eliminate credibility and criminalize blacks from Hasse Street to the Erma J. Henderson Auditorium in both subtle and blatant ways. In an effort to combat this negative Detroit bias, we have to stand up and hold our local media outlets accountable to provide fair and balanced reporting. We do not need reporting based on racist ideology or biased preconceptions, which seek to control black behavior and over-penalize and sensationalize commonplace occurrences.

The propensity for these newsrooms to manufacture smoke so they can chase the overwhelmingly black City Council staff and other elected officials does not move Detroit forward but only seeks to perpetuate dangerous stereotypes and relive a past that Detroiters are moving away from.

The acclaimed journalist Walter Lippmann wrote that societal feelings, beliefs, opinions and actions are responses to the “pictures in our heads” not to the world itself. Media outlets, like Fox 2, now provide most of the pictures that shape our reality, giving news outlets a serious responsibility for shaping public discourse and the context for the creation of policy. This should create a situation where Fox 2 thinks long and hard about the “pictures” they project into the world. Unfortunately, the picture Fox 2 prefers, includes confronting black elected officials unannounced at their doorstep, adding an element of “gotcha and unpreparedness,” which conveys an appearance of guilt when the subjects were simply caught off guard. A prime example is when I respectfully declined an on-air interview and offered to answer any questions via email, the reporter showed up, unannounced in my front yard, confronting me and intimidating my wife at 8:15am on Good Friday.