25 Detroit students in ‘Money Camp’ to meet billionaire Warren Buffett

Financial advisor Gail Perry-Mason raising money for students to travel to Omaha shareholder meeting

Gail Perry-Mason, founder and director of Money Matters for Youth, a Detroit Impact Program, is a financial expert, best-selling author and financial coach who coaches kids in her money camps to purchase stock in the consumer items they buy. So, when she met billionaire investor Warren Buffett he invited Perry-Mason and her Money Matters for Youth Camp students to attend the annual shareholders meeting of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., the multinational holding company he controls as chairman of the board. The May 6 meeting, which draws 40,000 people will be held in Omaha, Nebraska.

The students (both from Money Matters for Youth and GM Chevy Motors Money Matters Project (through Rainbow PUSH Coalition)) who range in age from 8 – 18 will have an opportunity to meet with Warren Buffett and other investment moguls, and they will also participate in a weekend of events focused on financial literacy and investing during their two-day stay.

“We are so thrilled that Detroit and Money Matters for Youth students will make an historic mark in Omaha at the closed meeting of Berkshire Hathaway shareholders as the specially invited guests of the legendary CEO Warren Buffett,” says Gail Perry-Mason. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our camp students who vow to pay it forward by returning home and teaching Detroit youth, from families with a wide variety of incomes, the value of economic intelligence and of making smart investments.”

There have been fundraisers to help secure the $35,000 needed to send 35 students and chaperones to Omaha on May 5. This goal has not yet been met, so donations are still being accepted. Those who desire to donate may do so by donating to the YOU Caring Crowdfunding site: www.youcaring.com/moneymattersforyouth-791468.

“We are thankful to the many supporters, both individuals and corporate donors, who have assisted so far. Many generous donors in the Detroit-area, such as First Independence Bank, Ally Financial, National Association of Securities Professionals-Detroit and Jaffe Rait Law Firm have stepped up to donate and show support,” said Perry-Mason.

###

About Money Matters for Youth

Money Matters for Youth has been a change agent and has created opportunities for some of the most vulnerable youth. MMFY is devoted to teaching some 200 students each year, ages 8 -18, the basics of economic and financial literacy. Additionally, students learn the importance of education and a healthy lifestyle as a means toward future success. The workshops primarily attract high-risk urban youth, in Detroit, Michigan neighborhoods and are designed to help participants learn about money management, banking, investing, obtaining and maintaining good credit scores, and entrepreneurship. Currently, the MMFY program participants are 95 percent African American, and represent a wide range of income levels, with approximately 80 percent from very low to moderate income households. MMFY challenges the norm by empowering young people and their families with a money management and investment skills programs that promote values, healthy spending habits, and education.

About Gail Perry-Mason

Gail Perry-Mason is well known in the financial industry. She has climbed the corporate ladder from receptionist to senior director of investments at Oppenhiemer & Co. Inc. Her vision is to help make the next generation more successful, with tangibles such as better credit scores, better investment opportunities, and the knowledge required to make better financial decisions.

Over the past 20 years, Perry-Mason has traveled all around the country, and internationally, speaking about and teaching financial literacy. Her goal is to turn consumers into entrepreneurs.

Years ago, she learned about a camp which taught key financial tips and groomed students for the future. It cost more than $1,600 per student, so Perry-Mason knew few if any of those who she wanted to empower would ever be able to attend. That is when she began conducting money camps for kids.

Perry-Mason was elected as one of Detroit’s Most Influential Women in the Financial Industry by The Women’s Informal Network. She is a prolific published writer and has written articles for local and national print media. Her second book, Girl, Make Your Money Grow, written with co-author Glinda Bridgeforth, was a national best seller and featured on Oprah’s Debt Diet. Perry-Mason has written a new book and journal, From a Full-Figured Woman to a Seven Figure Women, a Women’s Guide to Shifting Her Assets, and Pearls of Wisdom.

